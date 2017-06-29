June 29 Prelios says:

* Has not received any offer or expression of interest from Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti

* In relation to mention of "interest for possible deals" in previous statement, clarifies that Davidson Kempner and Tecnoinvestimenti have only asked to access information, neither privileged nor forward looking, concerning Prelios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom; Editing by Adrian Croft)