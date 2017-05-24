UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 24 Premier Asset Management Group Plc
* Assets under management (AUM) increased by 11 pct to 5.5 billion pounds as at 31 March 2017
* Total net inflows of 311 million pounds in six months to 31 March 2017
* Adjusted profit before tax up 32 pct to 6.25 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
DUBAI, June 21 Billionaire Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal pledged loyalty on Wednesday to the kingdom's new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Alwaleed posted on his Twitter account.