BRIEF-Repligen and Spectrum to join forces
* Repligen Corp - deal expected to be accretive to repligen earnings per share in fiscal 2018
June 20 Premier Diversified Holdings Inc -
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Repligen Corp - deal expected to be accretive to repligen earnings per share in fiscal 2018
June 23 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc said on Friday it would transfer $1.6 billion in pension obligations to insurers American International Group Inc and MassMutual.
June 23 Canada's BlackBerry Ltd reported a fall in first quarter revenue that missed estimates as it received fewer orders from its enterprise customers, sending the company's U.S.-listed shares down 6 percent in premarket trading.