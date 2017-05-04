May 4 Premier Food and Fishing Limited:

* HY revenue increased by 7% from 170 mln rand to 182 mln rand

* HY earnings per share and headline earnings per share increased by 33 pct to 12.68 cents per share and 12.70 cents per share respectively

* HY operating profit increased by 12 pct from 16 mln rand to 18 mln rand

* HY cash generated from operations were lower than that of prior period