March 1 Premier Foods Plc:

* Appointment of Daniel Wosner as a non-executive director of company from 1 st March 2017

* Daniel Wosner is managing director and head of europe at oasis management company, company's second largest shareholder

* Oasis will acquire in aggregate 10 pct of ordinary share capital of company by 30 th June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)