June 29 Premier Foods Plc:

* Statement re: press report

* ‍Notes recent comments in press regarding a review of options for group

* ‍Regularly reviews options to deliver value for all its stakeholders​

* Reviews carried out in ordinary course of business as part of group's standard planning cycle, also on ad hoc bases, and may involve external advisors​

* ‍Has made no changes to its strategy since strategic update communicated in our preliminary results announcement on May 16

* ‍Will release its Q1 trading update for year ending March31, 2018 on July 20, as planned​