BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

July 18 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd:

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly silver production of 89,474 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold sales of 43,213 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,256 per ounce

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - company is increasing full-year production guidance to 130,000-140,000 ounces from 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd says is increasing full-year production guidance to 340,000 to 365,000 ounces of silver, up from 325,000 to 350,000 ounces