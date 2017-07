July 11 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier Gold provides South Arturo update - advancing additional development opportunities

* Says Premier now expects South Arturo mine share of 2017 production to exceed 45,000 ounce

* As a result of extended mining of phase 2 pit, drilling of El Nino deposit from within pit will commence in mid H2-2017