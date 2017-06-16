BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 16Premier Investment Corp
* Says it plans to take out loans of 15 billion yen in total from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, NTT FINANCE CORPORATION and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 21
* Interest rate of 0.24 percent per annum, TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.25 percent, TIBOR + 0.32 percent and TIBOR + 0.35 percent respectively
* Maturity on May 31, 2021, May 31, 2023, May 31, 2024 and May 30, 2025 respectively
* Proceeds will be used to acquire property
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VKADZE
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.