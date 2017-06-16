June 16Premier Investment Corp

* Says it plans to take out loans of 15 billion yen in total from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, NTT FINANCE CORPORATION and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 21

* Interest rate of 0.24 percent per annum, TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.25 percent, TIBOR + 0.32 percent and TIBOR + 0.35 percent respectively

* Maturity on May 31, 2021, May 31, 2023, May 31, 2024 and May 30, 2025 respectively

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VKADZE

