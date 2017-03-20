March 21 Premier Investments Ltd

* HY revenues from ordinary activities up 4.26% to A$593.9 million

* HY net profit for period attributable to members up 0.46% to A$71.9 million

* Interim dividend 26.0 cents per security

* Expects "to achieve annual online sales of over $100 million by 2020"