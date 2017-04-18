BRIEF-Discover Financial May credit card delinquency rate 1.58 pct vs. 1.60 pct at April end - SEC Filing
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
April 18 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier announces solid first quarter production results with 50,979 ounces of gold
* Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold
* Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of silver
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total gold production of 50,979 ounces
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total silver production of 88,572 ounces
* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly average realized gold sale price of USD$1,224 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.