April 18 Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier announces solid first quarter production results with 50,979 ounces of gold

* Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold

* Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of silver

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total gold production of 50,979 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total silver production of 88,572 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly average realized gold sale price of USD$1,224 per ounce