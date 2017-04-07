BRIEF-Ceres says capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it signs a capital alliance agreement with SIVIRA Inc, on June 16
April 7 Premiere Entertainment Inc :
* Premiere entertainment inc - requests for an extension of the period to submit its annual report for the fiscal year ended december 31, 2016
* Premiere entertainment inc - will not be able to file annual report within its deadline of april 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Sir Richard Lambert will join board as a non-executive chairman for a term of four years
* Announces it entered facility agreement with HPS 1 which will provide a $100 million three-year super senior facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: