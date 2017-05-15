UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend
* Q1 revenue c$478.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$492.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources