BRIEF-REA Group updates on expected impairment charge
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
June 28 Premium Income Corp
* Premium Income Corp announces semi-annual results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to recognise a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $180.0 million (pre and post-tax) in its results for year ended 30 June 2017
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares
June 28 Martin Shkreli's lawyer did not run from his client's troubled public image, describing him as a misunderstood genius, as he began his defense in the former drug company executive's securities fraud trial on Wednesday.