BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 PREPA Bondholder Group:
* PREPA Bondholder Group comments on expiration of RSA
* Bondholders continue to believe RSA represents "best path to revitalizing prepa", open to working with oversight board
* Expect negotiations with oversight board, Puerto Rico to continue; ready to "defend and enforce its rights as necessary"
* Prior to expiration of PREPA restructuring support agreement, PREPA refused offer of about $170 million of additional liquidity
* Says following dismissal of its offers, bondholder group recognizes that PREPA is likely to file for Title III relief Source text for Eikon:
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage:
* Files for shelf offering of up to $150 million of common units - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sXRRSm] Further company coverage: