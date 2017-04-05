BRIEF-Cryosite says Mark Byrne has been appointed interim CEO
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017
April 6 Prescient Therapeutics Ltd
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis