* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q4 revenue $240.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.58 to $2.68

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60

* Q4 earnings per share $0.21

* Sees revenue growth of 18pct to 20pct in 2018

* Sees adjusted free cash flow of $205 million or more in 2018

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21