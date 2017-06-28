BRIEF-Ekinops signs definitive agreements for acquisition of OneAccess
* FUNDING COMMITMENT FROM BPIFRANCE AND ALEPH CAPITAL FOR EUR 24 MILLION
June 28 Seojin System Co Ltd :
* Says Presto Private Equity Fund No.3 has sold 300,000 shares(5.3 percent stake) of the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 8 percent from 13.3 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gTCMWY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FUNDING COMMITMENT FROM BPIFRANCE AND ALEPH CAPITAL FOR EUR 24 MILLION
TOKYO, June 29 Western Digital Corp said on Thursday that legal action and other moves taken by Toshiba Corp in their dispute over the sale of its prized memory chip unit were harming Toshiba's stakeholders and customers.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Peer at the instrument panel on your new car and you may find sleek digital gauges and multicolored screens. But a glimpse behind the dashboard could reveal what U.S. auto supplier Visteon Corp found: a mess.