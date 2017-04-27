April 27 (Reuters) -

* Pret A Manger 2016 group sales up 15 percent to 776.2 million pounds, like-for-like sales up 4.8 percent

* Pret A Manger EBITDA up up 11 percent to £93.2 million

* Pret A Manger says U.S. sales in 2016 exceeded $200 million for the first time

* Pret A Manger says to open 500th shop in the next 12 months (London Newsroom)