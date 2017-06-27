Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
June 26 Pretium Resources Inc:
* Pretivm to complete C$5 million flow-through share private placement
* Negotiated non-brokered private placement of 329,000 flow-through common shares at C$15.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
* Co named in lawsuit due to previously disclosed accounting practices
* Dorman Products Inc - on june 27, 2017, co entered into amendment no.5 To third amended and restated credit agreement, dated july 24, 2006 - sec filing