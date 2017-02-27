UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Feb 27 Priceline Group Inc:
* Priceline Group - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $14.21
* Priceline Group - qtrly earnings per share $13.47
* Priceline Group Inc - Q4 total revenues $ 2.35 billion versus $2.0 billion last year
* Sees Q1 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.25 to $ 8.65
* Priceline Group - sees Q1 GAAP net income per diluted share $7.50 to $7.90
* Sees Q1 room nights booked up 20pct to 25pct
* Q4 earnings per share view $13.01, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 total gross travel bookings up 17pct to 22pct
* Priceline Group Inc sees 1st quarter 2017 total gross travel bookings (constant currency) up 19pct to 24pct
* Q1 earnings per share view $10.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2lNvY4V) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources