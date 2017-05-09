May 9 Priceline Group Inc:

* Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $9.88 per diluted share

* Quarterly net income was $9.11 per diluted share

* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 12 percent to 17 percent

* Quarterly total revenue $2.42 billion versus $2.15 billion

* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 15 percent to 20 percent in constant currency

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $13.30 to $14.00

* Sees year over year growth - room nights booked 16% to 21% in Q2

* Sees Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share $12.55 to $13.25

* Q1 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $15.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S