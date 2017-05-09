UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Priceline Group Inc:
* Quarterly non-GAAP net income was $9.88 per diluted share
* Quarterly net income was $9.11 per diluted share
* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 12 percent to 17 percent
* Quarterly total revenue $2.42 billion versus $2.15 billion
* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 15 percent to 20 percent in constant currency
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $13.30 to $14.00
* Sees year over year growth - room nights booked 16% to 21% in Q2
* Sees Q2 GAAP net income per diluted share $12.55 to $13.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $8.89, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $15.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2qZkr2M) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources