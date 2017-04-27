April 27 Pricer Ab

* Q1 order intake of SEK 189 million (304)

* Q1 operating profit of SEK 7.2 million (2.2)

* Says the comparative figure for order intake include a large order from the French grocery retail giant Carrefour that has not been compensated by any major new order in the first quarter of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)