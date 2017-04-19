BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr
* Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services
April 19 Pricer AB
* CEO Andreas Renulf leaves Pricer
* Says Renulf has for personal reasons and at his own request decided to leave his position at Pricer
* Says Bo Kastensson will take on position of working chairman during Andreas' notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services
* Says it signed 7.76 billion won contract with Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co Ltd, to provide burn in tester
June 15Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd :