BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 PRIM SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)