June 1 PRIM SA:

* SAYS SELLS STAKE IN SAAREMA SOCIEDAD PROMOTORA DE CENTROS RESIDENCIALES (SAAREMA) FOR 5.0 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS NET BOOK VALUE AMOUNTS TO 3.1 MILLION EUROS AND WILL BE REFLECTED IN FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR H1