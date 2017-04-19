BRIEF-Thermo Fisher expands access to genome editing with workshop
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Prima Biomed Ltd-
* Asx alert-approval received to commence 3rd cohort of melanoma trial-prr.ax
* Approval has been granted for third cohort of its phase i clinical trial for imp321 in combination with keytruda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults