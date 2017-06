March 8 Prime Minerals SA:

* Plans to raise capital via no more than 450,000 series H shares at the issue price no higher than 30 zlotys ($7.35) per share

* The series H shares to be offered via a private subscription without pre-emptive rights as the company needs to raise funds as soon as possible to finance construction operations related to setting into action its nickel mine in Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0791 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)