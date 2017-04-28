April 28 Primecity Investment PLC:

* Revenue increased in 2016 to EUR 52.6 million ($57.30 million) from EUR 39.7 million in 2015

* FY operating profit amounted to EUR 88 million

* FY net profit amounted to EUR 62 million

* Net cash provided by operating activities increased to EUR 41 million in 2016, up from EUR 31 million in 2015

* Total assets amounted to over EUR 1 billion as of year-end 2016

* FY equity ratio of 60 pct, 63 pct assuming conversion of the convertible bonds which were fully converted/redeemed in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)