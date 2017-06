Feb 21 PrimeEnergy Corp

* PrimeEnergy Corp - on Feb 15, PrimeEnergy Corporation and its subsidiaries entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* PrimeEnergy - agreement replaces second amended credit agreement effective July 30, 2010, amendments thereto, which was due to mature on July 30, 2017

* PrimeEnergy Corp - credit agreement will mature on February 15, 2021