UPDATE 2-Home Capital to get C$2 bln loan from Berkshire Hathaway
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 16 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc:
* Primeline Energy issues 825,563 shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares will be issued at a deemed price of CAD$0.18 per share, yesterday's closing TSX-V price
* Primeline Energy Holdings - interest is payable on the convertible bonds quarterly at 7% per annum, of which 4.5% is payable in cash and 2.5% in shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 22 Takata Corp will seek bankruptcy protection from creditors on Monday, two sources said, as the Japanese company faces billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from the biggest recall in automotive history.