BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc:
* Primeline Q3 results
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc- total oil and gas revenue recognized for quarter was RMB94 million as compared to RMB86 million previous year
* Qtrly volumes were about 89% higher than 34.06 mmcm in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
* Seacor Marine-during audit for year ended Dec 31, 2016, material weaknesses in internal control were identified related to review, approval of manual journal entries