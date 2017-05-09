BRIEF-Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE
May 9 Primerica Inc
* Primerica reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Primerica Inc - Qtrly premiums $227.9 million versus $201.8 million; qtrly total revenues $405.2 million versus $362.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday his Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.