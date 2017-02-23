UPDATE 4-BHP names packaging guru MacKenzie as new chairman
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
Feb 23 Primero Mining Corp
* Primero Mining Corp says Joseph F. Conway will be appointed interim president and chief executive officer
* Primero Mining Corp says mast will continue to assist company in facilitating a smooth transition in leadership
* Primero Mining says Ernest Mast and co reached mutual decision that Mast will depart Primero to pursue other opportunities effective no later than March 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes
WASHINGTON, June 15 The Justice Department took legal action on Thursday to recover about $540 million in assets that authorities say were stolen by financiers associated with a sovereign wealth fund established by Malaysia's prime minister, including a Picasso painting that was given to actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the rights to two Hollywood films.