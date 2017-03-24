GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks steady after US tech rout, yen slips as BOJ stands pat
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei jumps; both set for weekly losses
March 24 Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero receives extension to revolving credit facility
* Primero mining corp - agreed in principle with its lenders to an extension of its $75 million revolving credit facility previously maturing in May 2017
* Primero Mining Corp - upon completion of an amending agreement, maturity of RCF will be extended by six months to november 2017
* Primero Mining- proposed amended credit agreement to exclude financial covenants in amended RCF during 6 month period to support San Dimas restart plan
* Primero Mining- Silver Wheaton will guarantee amounts payable under RCF to ensure co's ability to meet its financial obligations
* Primero Mining Corp - continues to work on other options to replace RCF and Silver Wheaton guarantee with a longer-dated term loan
