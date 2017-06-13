India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
June 13 Primero Mining Corp:
* Primero Mining Corp - notes that advisory vote on executive compensation was not approved by shareholders
* Primero Mining Corp - board will take results of the vote into consideration, as appropriate, when future compensation is determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with Trump
* Acquired an equity interest in Kalray through its Safran Corporate Ventures subsidiary, which invests in disruptive technology businesses
LONDON, June 22 European stock markets fell for a third straight day on Thursday, as battered oil prices hovered near seven-month lows hit overnight on worries about a supply glut and falling demand.