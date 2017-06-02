June 2 Primero Mining Corp
* Primero provides an operations update; remains on-track to
achieve 2017 production guidance
* On-Track to achieve its 2017 production guidance of
between 140,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold equivalent
* Primero Mining Corp says advancing restart of san dimas
mine following resumption of operations on april 17, 2017
* Primero Mining Corp says working to gain re-compliance
with new york stock exchange's continued listing standards
* Primero Mining Corp - remains confident in san dimas'
ability to achieve 2017 production guidance of 90,000 to 110,000
gold equivalent ounces
* Primero Mining - san dimas' unionized workers "have been
responding well" to new shift structure, implementation of
realigned bonus structure underway
* Black fox expects to achieve 2017 production guidance of
50,000 to 60,000 gold ounces
* Primero Mining Corp - dialogue remains ongoing with san
dimas' unionized workers with regard to annual bonus payout
relating to 2016
* Primero Mining Corp - notes that nyse will initiate
delisting action if curative measure for re-compliance is not
implemented by september 30, 2017
* Primero Mining Corp - black fox produced approximately
8,200 ounces of gold in may 2017
