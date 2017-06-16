UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Primeview Holdings Ltd
* Termination of acquisition of properties in zhengzhou city
* Seller failed to deliver properties by deadline under sale and purchase agreements despite group's repeated requests and follow-up
* Group received and accepted a full refund of purchase price on 14 june 2017, no longer proceeding with acquisition of properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources