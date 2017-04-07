PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 7 Primo Water Corp
* Primo Water Corp says announces resolution of contingent liabilities
* Primo Water Corp - resolution of outstanding contingencies associated with its previous acquisition of omnifrio single-serve beverage business
* Primo Water - reached resolution on Omnifrio deferred payment liability, which will result in operating income of $1.2 million, a cash payment of $0.7 million
* Primo Water Corp - resolution of outstanding contingencies of arbitrations involving two former regional operators in its exchange business
* Resolution will also result in sale of certain assets related to flavorstation discontinued operations
* Primo Water Corp- net impact to Q1 results for both matters is a non-recurring charge of $2.6 million
* The resolution with the two former regional operators in exchange business will result in a charge of $3.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)