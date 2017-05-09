UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 9 Primo Water Corp
* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.37 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $60.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $64.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $12.8 million to $14.3 million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $72 million to $75 million
* Primo Water Corp - company now expects its 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be $53.0 million to $55.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $72.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources