June 29 Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil awards valued over $15 million

* Primoris Services Corp - two new heavy civil awards valued at over $15 million

* Primoris Services Corp - both projects were awarded by city of Houston

* Primoris Services Corp - work is scheduled to commence in Q3 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: