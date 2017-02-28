Feb 28 Primoris Services Corp

* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 revenue $601.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $542.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.28

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Primoris Services Corp - total backlog at december 31, 2016 was $2.80 billion, compared to $2.09 billion at december 31, 2015

* Primoris Services Corp - board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program up to an aggregate purchase price of $5 million

* Primoris Services Corp sees for four quarters ending dec 31, 2017, net income attributable to primoris between $1.00 and $1.20 per fully diluted share