Feb 28 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corporation announces 2016 fourth
quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 revenue $601.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $542.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Primoris Services Corp - total backlog at december 31,
2016 was $2.80 billion, compared to $2.09 billion at december
31, 2015
* Primoris Services Corp - board of directors has
authorized a share repurchase program up to an aggregate
purchase price of $5 million
* Primoris Services Corp sees for four quarters ending dec
31, 2017, net income attributable to primoris between $1.00 and
$1.20 per fully diluted share
