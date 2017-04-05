UPDATE 1-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
April 5 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris Services Corp - announced a new industrial award valued at approximately $10 million
* Primoris Services Corp - award was signed in Q1 of 2017 and will therefore be included in Q1 backlog calculation
* Primoris Services Corp - contract was secured by Primoris Energy Services' industrial division, part of energy segment
* Primoris Services Corp - work on project is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argues sale cannot be made without its consent (Adds comment from Western Digital CEO)
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter
* Says public offering of 3.15 million common shares priced at $72.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: