April 11 Immunovaccine Inc
* Princess Margaret Cancer Center receives Health Canada
clearance to begin investigator-sponsored phase 2 ovarian cancer
study evaluating immunovaccine's DPX-survivac with Merck's
pembrolizumab
* Immunovaccine Inc - Merck is funding and contributing
materials for non-randomized, open-label trial
* Immunovaccine Inc - Immunovaccine is contributing its
product candidate as well as a related portion of analytical
assays
* Immunovaccine Inc - trial is expected to enroll 42
subjects with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or
primary peritoneal cancer
