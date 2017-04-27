BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Principal Financial Group Inc-
* Principal® announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.27
* Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Principal Financial Group Inc - quarter- end assets under management (aum) of $619.7 billion
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: