BRIEF-Connected IO requests trading halt
* Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project
May 3 Promotora de Informaciones SA:
* Q1 operating revenue 362.5 million euros ($395.9 million) versus 324.5 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 21.9 million euros versus 13.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 82.8 million euros versus 55.0 million euros year ago ($1 = 0.9158 euros)
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition