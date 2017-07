July 21 (Reuters) - Prism Resources Inc:

* Prism Resources Inc. agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest not proceeding

* Co, AuRico received a written communication from Detour claiming royalty is " invalid and unenforceable against Detour"

* Its agreement with AuRico to sell to AuRico its 7.5% net profit interest in Aurora and Sunday Lake Properties has been terminated