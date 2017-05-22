May 22 Ardian/LBC Tank Terminals:
* Private investment firm Ardian has signed an agreement to
acquire a 35% stake in LBC Tank Terminals from State Super and
Sunsuper
* LBC, headquartered in Belgium, is one of the world’s
largest independent operators of bulk liquid storage facilities,
predominantly for chemical & base oil products
* LBC’s group sales revenue stood at $258 million for the
period July 2015 until June 2016
* Following the transaction, Ardian will become the largest
shareholder in LBC
* Current shareholders APG and PGGM will remain invested in
the company