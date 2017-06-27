BRIEF-Michael Ray reports 17.8 pct stake in Vera Bradley
* Michael C. Ray reports 17.8 percent stake in Vera Bradley Inc as of June 19, 2017 - SEC filing
June 27 Ardian/T20 Media:
* Ardian says it has bought a minority stake in Spanish digital media company T20
* Financial terms of deal not disclosed
* Welcomes announcement from Co-operative Bank on terms of capital raising plan
* SIGNS DEAL ABOUT INVESTING SEK 6.3 MILLION IN PARTLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY