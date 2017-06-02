LONDON, June 2 Shawbrook Group Plc
* Offer update - competition clearance
* Marlin Bidco is pleased to announce that on 1 June 2017 it
received notice from European Eommission that under EU merger
regulation it has cleared offer
* Completion of offer remains subject to other outstanding
conditions as set out in offer document, including regulatory
approvals from PRA
* Offer remains open for acceptance until 1.00 pm on 2 June
2017, which is next closing date.
* Marlin Bidco received valid acceptances in respect of
total of 16.24 million Shawbrook shares, representing
approximately 6.5 percent, it said on May 26
